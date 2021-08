Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged by fire in Guernsey.

The incident happened outside of the Slaughter House on Saturday 24 July.

Police said a motor vehicle was damaged by fire between 9.55pm and 10pm.

Anybody with information is asked to contact PC 75 COX on 222 222 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.