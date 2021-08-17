Polls to open for Vale Douzenier in Guernsey by-election

Parishioners can choose a new Vale Douzenier in Guernsey today (Wednesday 18 August).

The by-election was delayed by two weeks to give locals more chance to engage.

The three candidates are Anne Setters, Mary Lowe and Nigel Leale.

The successful person will serve until December 2022 and replace Martyn Torode, who moved away from the parish.

Polls open from 10am until 8pm and people can cast their vote at the Vale Douzaine Room on Maraitaine Road. Anyone on the electoral role for the Vale can take part.

More information including the candidates' manifestos can be found on the Vale Parish website.