Property prices have risen by almost 10% in Guernsey since last year

Property prices in Guernsey have risen by almost 10% since last year.

The average price for a property in the island was £505,579 for the second quarter of 2021. This is 0.8% lower than the start of the year, and 9.9% higher than the same time in 2020.

297 properties were sold in the second quarter of 2021, which is 130 more than the previous quarter and 156 more than the same time in 2020.

The States of Guernsey said the sales numbers were down earlier this year because of Covid restrictions.

The Guernsey Residential Property Prices Bulletin also revealed there were 35 open market property sales with the average price of £1,228,500.