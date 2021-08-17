Play video

The captain of the British and Irish Lions has thanked Jersey residents for their hospitality as players returned to the island for their holidays.

Alun Wyn-Jones has been in Jersey as part of the team's rest and recuperation visit following a training camp in June.

The players arrived on 9 August with players and coaches able to meet up with their families.

Alun thanked the Jersey residents for their hospitality.

We have got a couple more days to make the most of some of the great beaches, eateries and ultimately the great hospitality welcome that we have had. We are very grateful to jersey and the people of Jersey for the welcome... Rugby player Alun Wyn-Jones

Their visit has caused some controversy across the island because the players had been in South Africa which is on the UK's red list.

Players avoided quarantining for 10 days when they arrived in Jersey.

Alun said the players have been "very fortunate" and underwent "vigorous testing" before they came.

Players will take daily PCR tests until day 10 to stop the spread of coronavirus.