South Asian Heritage Month: Family

Play video

Video report by Emma Volney

We have been getting an insight into the influence and importance of South Asian Heritage in our communities for the last month.

So far we have covered everything from food to sport.

For the final installment of the series, we met with the Lakshmi family who moved over from India to Guernsey, and made the island their new home.

Naga followed her husband to the Channel Islands 11 years ago as he believed there were better opportunities to be found there.

She says her two children have been welcomed just like every other family in the island community.