The West Show returns to Guernsey after being cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

The show, which has been running for more than 100 years, gives farmers the opportunity to show off their prize cattle and vegetables.

The showground will open its doors at 10am on Wednesday 18 August and close at 11pm on Thursday 19 August.

We were determined to put on a show this year, so we've got one, and hopefully the weather will be on our side. I'm always excited, I love all this, we've got so many animals for people to see. Local people will be here, by the thousand, I should think. Rodney Dyke, Guernsey's West Show

There will be no funfair this year due to the pandemic but spectators will still be able to enjoy a number of local food stalls and live entertainment - including equestrian events and lawnmower racing.

The full programme of events is now available to view on the West Show website.