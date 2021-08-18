America is telling its citizens to avoid travel to Jersey because of the 'very high level of Covid-19 cases.'

The advice is if they must travel to the Bailiwick to make sure they are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention warns that 'even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.'

The USA ranks countries in five categories based on Covid-19 levels from unknown to level very high.