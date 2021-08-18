Family fun and unicorn races at Guernsey Pride now just days away

Channel Islands Pride is fast approaching and party goers can expect a 'cloud of colour' to kick off the event with unicorn races in Guernsey on Saturday 21 August.

The 'Pride at the Princess Royal' kicks off at 2pm , with lots of family fun - including an indoor party, food and stalls at Les Ozouets.

A cloud of colour is when bags of coloured paint is thrown into the air and will start proceedings.

The party will go ahead inside the Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts.

Celebrations from Jersey will be shared on the big screen with live performances in Guernsey too.

The Pride event due to take place in Jersey has been cancelled because of coronavirus.