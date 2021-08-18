Guernsey's government in talks with the UK over Afghanistan refugee crisis

Guernsey's government says it is engaging with its UK counterparts over the refugee crisis in Afghanistan.

The island's External Relations Minister, Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, confirmed in a post on Twitter that talks are underway.

It comes after UK MPs were recalled from their summer break to debate the Afghanistan situation during a special sitting of Parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to agree to a four-nation summit to tackle the crisis.

The UK will welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees most at risk of harm after the Taliban takeover.