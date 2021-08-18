More roadworks planned for Les Banques in Guernsey

More roadworks will start on Les Banques from Saturday 21 August to upgrade traffic signals.

Drivers will not be able to access the road from Admiral Park and temporary lights will be in place to control traffic.

Elizabeth Avenue will also be widened and given improved lighting and crossings.

The work is expected to last until early October.

It comes after a month of roadworks in June caused drivers disruption and long delays during rush hour.

Guernsey's government apologised for any inconvenience but says the work is needed and has asked islanders for "patience and a little perspective".

We appreciate that road closures and traffic management systems cause frustration for individuals and businesses. Scheduling roadworks, particularly on major routes in our small island is not easy ... Finding a solution that doesn’t inconvenience anyone and isn’t beyond the budget is impossible and so we do ask our community for patience and a little perspective. Guernsey's Traffic and Highway Services

Access to Admiral Park will not be affected.