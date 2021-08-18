Multi-million pound revamp for St Helier Marina in Jersey

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

St Helier Marina is getting a multi-million pound makeover with work to start next month.

It is the first major refurbishment to the marina since it opened in 1981 and will cost in the region of £3.5million.

The project will see the removal and replacement of the aged guide piles and pontoons that Ports of Jersey say "have now reached the end of their serviceable life."

Ports of Jersey hope the work will "ensure the marina can continue to provide a vibrant environment for local and visiting mariners for many years to come".

The work follows the major investment into the Albert Pier. Credit: ITV Channel

The need for significant investment in St Helier Harbour has not changed, as already demonstrated by the work being carried out on the Elizabeth Marina Storm Gate and the current upgrade to the Albert Pier. The much-needed refurbishment of St Helier Marina is the next stage of our broader investment plans for the area and to support our valued marina community. Matt Thomas, CEO, Ports of Jersey

In order to carry out the work, the water in St Helier Marina will be drained to a sufficient level to allow for removal of the existing pontoons and guide piles and the subsequent installation of new ones.

As a result, vessels currently moored in the marina will have to be temporarily relocated to other berths, moorings or storage ashore.

Ports of Jersey is currently liaising with users of St Helier Marina to discuss these alternative options but some boat owners in St Helier say the the project "won't come without its problems".

The refurbishments mean boat owners will be required to move their boats to other berths or on shore whilst the work is carried out. Credit: ITV Channel