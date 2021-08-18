Multi-million pound revamp for St Helier Marina in Jersey
Video Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson
St Helier Marina is getting a multi-million pound makeover with work to start next month.
It is the first major refurbishment to the marina since it opened in 1981 and will cost in the region of £3.5million.
The project will see the removal and replacement of the aged guide piles and pontoons that Ports of Jersey say "have now reached the end of their serviceable life."
Ports of Jersey hope the work will "ensure the marina can continue to provide a vibrant environment for local and visiting mariners for many years to come".
In order to carry out the work, the water in St Helier Marina will be drained to a sufficient level to allow for removal of the existing pontoons and guide piles and the subsequent installation of new ones.
As a result, vessels currently moored in the marina will have to be temporarily relocated to other berths, moorings or storage ashore.
Ports of Jersey is currently liaising with users of St Helier Marina to discuss these alternative options but some boat owners in St Helier say the the project "won't come without its problems".