Nigel Leale has been elected as the new Vale Douzenier with 268 votes.

He will take up the post until December 2022, replacing Martyn Torode who left the parish.

Anne Setters received 202 votes, while Mary Lowe got 99 votes.

The by-election was held on Wednesday 18 August after being delayed by two weeks to give locals more chance to engage.

Polls were open from 10am until 8pm at the Vale Douzaine Room on Maraitaine Road.