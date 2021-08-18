Old Les Quennevais School conversion to a clinic a step closer

The old Les Quennevais School is moving closer towards being transformed into a clinic.

A planning application is in. If approved, the Overdale hospital services will be moved there when work starts on the new hospital.

That include orthopedics, neurology and occupational therapy.

The application asks if a canopy can be built on the main entrance and also whether a portacabin can be removed.

The applicant GIH&E (Andy Scate) would like to create parking and two access roads for the residential units off Le Clos de Sables.