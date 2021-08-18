Shortage of crabs in Jersey pushing up prices

Play video

Video report by Iain McBride

A shortage of brown crabs in Jersey is causing prices to rise and leading to fewer crabs on restaurant menus.

Marine conservationists believe there are multiple causes including over fishing, climate change and pollution.

Others hope it is a short term problem caused by a poor breeding season in 2016.

Guernsey is exporting crab to Jersey but its boats are having to go further to get their catch.

A crab that was sold for 40p in the 1970s now costs more than £9.

Iain McBride has been looking into the shortage.