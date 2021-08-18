St Martins Football Club in Guernsey say they are "hugely upset" after the team's goals were damaged.

They also say their pitch sprinkler was broken and bins were filled with water.

It is the third time St Martins have reported vandalism this year.

They are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything after their Martinez Trophy game on Tuesday night to get in touch.

It is hugely upsetting that such reckless damage has occurred and it has been reported to the Police. St Martins Football Club

Credit: St Martins Football Club

The club leave goals out for children to play football and say security cameras are being fitted, but they are not up and running yet.