The crackdown on Covid-19 cases in Alderney and Sark

Video report by Kate Prout

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect everyday life across the Channel Islands with cases rising and falling on the islands.

Recently Alderney and Sark have recorded positive cases with differing degrees of impact.

The island's medical team in Sark have been working flat out since five cases were diagnosed last week, three from Sark and two from Guernsey.

There has been lateral flow testing and surge testing on the island to prevent the spread of Covid.

But overall it seems as if life is continuing as normal with hundreds of people taking the boat to Sark every day.

Kate Prout has visited the island to see how Covid is impacting life there.