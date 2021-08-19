180 hospital beds left in storage after Jersey's Nightingale is dismantled

Play video

A hundred and eighty medical grade beds from Jersey's Nightingale Hospital are currently sitting idle in storage, awaiting new homes.

The £11 million facility, which was built in less than a month in May 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, never received a single patient.

Work to dismantle it has been taking place since May this year and the site is due to be restored to a field within the next few months.

The Jersey Government says it is making every effort to reuse or recycle materials and equipment from the site.

It was an insurance policy and it was money well spent because we didn't have the vaccine at the time that the Nightingale unit was built. Everything is being restored now. The main building itself which was on hire is gone back to Holland and a lot of the equipment is being reused, being sent to Les Quennevais and other things will be sold on. We're very determined that nothing should be wasted. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure

Fixtures including sinks and light fittings will be reused at the new Les Quennevais clinic if planning permission is approved.

It will house outpatient services currently at Overdale, whilst the new hospital is being built.

The Nightingale beds are unlikely to be used in the new hospital because they do meet standard hospital bed configuration.

It is hoped that they may be sold on to care homes and individuals requiring medical beds.

The equipment is being held in storage at an undisclosed location, due to security reasons.

The cost of storage has not been made publicly available but the government says the project remains within its £11 million budget.