The number of islanders waiting for an outpatient appointment in Jersey in June, was 33% up on the number of people waiting a year ago.In June there were 10,089 people waiting to be seen. Of those more than 40% had been waiting for an appointment for more than 90 days, meaning more than 3,000 people were waiting for more than three months.The Health Performance Report, released early this week, states that "our urgent, soon and long-waiting patients is the priority for the operation teams".That is reflected in the number of outpatient appointments which have increased by 28% on the year before. In June, nearly 18,000 islanders attended the hospital for an outpatient appointment.But with waiting lists continuing to grow too, and public health restrictions still in place, keeping up with demand is a challenge.Sharon Bromfield was one of the people waiting more than 90 days. She was ambulanced to hospital with a suspected heart attack in December 2019. Exploratory tests were inconclusive. It took 20 months for her to have a gastroscopy which discovered a large hiatal hernia.

I didn't hear anything from anyone, I actually phoned up the hospital to find out where I was on the waiting list before I called the doctor, and they said you're a long way off yet, so it was only by pushing it via my doctor that actually got me the appointment that I did last week, so we're talking nearly two years as it is now, and goodness knows what it would have been otherwise. Sharon Bromfield

The Performance Report acknowledges that 'challenges exist' across the care pathways linked to 'backlogs caused by reduced activity' during the pandemic as well as 'data quality issues within the waiting list data'.Jessica Wolanski's 10-year old daughter Liliana, has had annual checkups in pediatrics since she had meningitis aged three. They have waited months for an appointment to be rescheduled.

They said we'll make another appointment which they did, I waited in all day... just in case I missed it... and then it took another three months phoning every other week saying can I have an appointment, and they said, 'we've discharged her'. What can I do, so I've just called in every other week and they finally said that they will chase up the appointment so I didn't have to get a referral. Jessica Wolanski

Government say staff are working hard to get through the impact of Covid by increasing capacity in the outpatient department and that waiting lists are subject to robust clinical validation to ensure patients are seen in order of priority, with focus now on seeing those who have waited longest.An overall reduction in waiting lists for 1st Outpatient Attendances is expected by the end of 2021.