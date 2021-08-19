Four people taken to hospital following three separate crashes in Guernsey

Four people have been taken to hospital in Guernsey following three separate crashes on 18 August.

A car crashed at Route de Pleinmont, Torteval, and paramedics were sent to the scene at 8.26pm.

The patient was treated by the team and taken to Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Two cars crashed later in the evening on another part of Route de Pleinmont, Torteval.

Two ambulances were sent and two patients were taken to hospital.

In the fourth incident, cyclist crashed at Albecq, Castel just before midnight. No other vehicles were involved.

Between 8am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday the Emergency Ambulance Service responded to 23 calls for a range of reasons.

Two off-duty staff were called back into work to help with the demand.

St John Ambulance said the callouts made the night "slightly busier than normal" because of "more people on island".

There has been a "limited number of responses to Covid" but staff are still wearing their PPE to protect themselves and their patients.