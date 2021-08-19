Property prices in Jersey up a fifth in last year

Property prices in Jersey have increased by 18% in the last year.

The average price of a house in the second quarter of 2020 was £533,000 but this has risen to £629,000 at the same time this year.

Statistics Jersey has released the House Price Index which shows every property type has increased in price.

The number of houses sold has more than doubled in the last year too.

One bedroom flats sold for an average of £315,000 whilst buyers bought two bedroom flats for an average of £494,000.

For one more bedroom, people paid about £300,000 more with the average three bedroom house costing £806,000.

However it was four bedroom houses that sold for the highest figure - an average of £1,277,000.