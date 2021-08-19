Quarter of Jersey's 16 and 17-year-olds have had first vaccine

A quarter of Jersey's 16 and 17 year-olds have had their first Covid-19 vaccination.

This is since 5 August when 16 and 17-year-olds were first able to get their vaccine.

Statistics show 81% of adults islanders are fully vaccinated against Covid and 86% have had one dose.

A booster programme could begin in mid-September, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham has said.

He says this will "maximise protection in those who are most vulnerable ahead of the winter months".

The vaccination team have been continuing at pace in preparing for a booster programme which will be administered at Fort Regent and will be at no cost to Islanders. We will provide the final details of how the booster programme will proceed once confirmation has been received by the JCVI. Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham

The government is in the final stages for preparing for Stage 7 of the Reconnection Roadmap which will see all remaining Covid restrictions lifted on 26 August.