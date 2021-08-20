All Guernsey children to have Covid tests before returning to school and nursery

Children in Guernsey must have a Covid test before returning to the classroom and nurseries in September.

The tests have been introduced by Public Health to try and reduce the spread of the virus in schools.

Packs of lateral flow tests will be posted to all children, young people, teachers and staff from Monday 23 August.

Anyone asked to do two lateral flow tests the week before returning to education should take one test no earlier than the day before going back.

The States of Guernsey says it is expecting some Covid cases in schools, but it is trying to keep them low by testing everyone before they go back.

A breakdown of Guernsey's education testing requirements:

Early years

Any child who goes to a pre-school, childminder or nursery will need to have a lower nasal PCR test between late August and early September.

Early years providers will speak with parents who will then be contacted to arrange a time for the test at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital's drive-through centre.

Primary school

Primary school pupils will need to have two lateral flow tests spread out over the week before they return to school.

Parents must supervise their child whilst they do these tests.

Secondary school and post-16 education

Secondary school children and any students in post-16 education must do two lateral flow tests the week before they return to school or college.

These tests should be spread out and parents are encouraged to support young people whilst they are doing them.

Students will also be asked to do twice-weekly lateral flow tests throughout term as part of the ongoing screening programme.

Teachers and support staff

Teachers and support staff are being asked to take two lateral flow tests in the week before going back to school or college.

The tests should be spread out over the week.

They will also be asked to do twice-weekly lateral flow tests throughout term as part of the ongoing screening programme.

The States of Guernsey says "a few hundred" of the Covid testing kits being sent out have incorrect instructions.

People should follow the step-by-step guides below and more information is available on the government's website.

Credit: States of Guernsey