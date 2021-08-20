Barbecue warning issued in Guernsey after several bin fires

People in Guernsey are being reminded to safely get rid of barbecues after several incidents.

Multiple bin fires have been caused by hot embers this year, with bins having to be replaced at a cost to taxpayers.

Islanders are asked to take extra care when lighting and extinguishing beach barbecues.

Fires should not be lit on the nature trails, coastal grasses of cliffs.

Barbecues are only allowed on the North and West coast beaches, excluding the Richmond end of Vazon.

Open flames around dry vegetation can cause fires to escape and destroy valuable resources, habitats and homes. Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS)

Guernsey's government has urged people to only light barbeques below the high tide mark on beaches and to stay at least 4m away from vegetation.

Barbecues should only be lit after 5pm and away from other people so the smoke does not disturb them.

Once finished, water should be poured over the embers until they are cold and the barbeque taken home or put carefully in a bin.

Water and sand can also be used to make sure the area around the barbecue is not hot.

Permits are needed for beach barbeques of more than 10 people. More information can be found here.