Channel Island leaders are in talks with the UK about how to help refugees fleeing Afghanisatan following the Taliban's takeover.

Britain says it will take in 20,000 Afghan refugees who are at most risk of harm.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq who is in charge of Guernsey's external relations says he wants to help too.

We wouldn’t be able to take many of course, but we’ve already had offers of help in that respect especially for children, who are perhaps the most vulnerable. Jonathan Le Tocq on Twitter

ITV Channel took to the streets to ask people in Jersey and Guernsey what they think about housing refugees.