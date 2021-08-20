Fun in the sun: Meet Mont Orgueil Castle's resident falcon

Play video

Video report by Caroline Lewis

For this week's installment of Fun in the Sun, Caroline Lewis has been to Mont Orgueil Castle to meet the resident falcon.

Michaut, the castle falconer, looks after Sovereign who would have been used in Tudor times to hunt.

The nobility would also impress their guests and friends with their falconry skills.

Michaut dresses as a Tudor falconer who would have worked for the governor of the castle to help purchase birds of prey, train them and care for them.