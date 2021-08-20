Gary Burgess awarded Silver Seal for his contribution to journalism in Jersey
Gary Burgess has been awarded the prestigious Silver Seal, recognising his contribution to journalism over a number of years.
Gary will be officially presented with the award by Jersey's Bailiff at a special ceremony on Friday 20 August. The island's Lieutenant Governor will also be in attendance.
The honour will recognise his reporting during the pandemic as well as his wider contribution across radio, TV, print and social media.
The award has previously been given to politicians, diplomats and members of the community who have contributed to Jersey through a particular industry or international relationships.