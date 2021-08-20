Guernsey Museums and Guernsey Arts team up to create new event
Guernsey Museums and Guernsey Arts are teaming up this weekend to create a new event at Castle Cornet.
The Creative Castle event will run on Saturday 21 August and Sunday 22 August between 10am and 1pm.
The project aims to showcase the vibrant arts scene on the island which will include live music performances, interactive displays, dance, film and photography.
Other activities will see people take part in the first ever Castle Art Trail which includes camera obscura, digital arts installation, art and crafts room and a DIY dragon art class.
Full information and timetable can be found here.