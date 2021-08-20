Guernsey Scouts hold summer camp to celebrate after a 'very difficult' 18 months

Guernsey's Scouts are holding a special summer adventure camp after what it calls a "very difficult" last 18 months.

The event will bring together around 350 young people and 150 leaders, including members of the 1st Alderney Scout Group, at Les Maingys Activity Centre.

It will start with an opening ceremony at 8pm on Friday 20 August and a series of activities are planned across the weekend.

The Scouts will be teaming up with Outdoor Guernsey, Festung Guernsey at Fort Hommet, The Accidental Zoo, Castle Cornet and Le Petit Train to offer young people a range of different activities.

The camp finishes at 12:30pm on Monday 23 August.