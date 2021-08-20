Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme to stop at end of September
The payroll co-funding scheme which has supported Guernsey businesses during the pandemic will stop at the end of September.
The Policy and Resources Committee say it is the appropriate time to close the scheme as it is coming to the end of the summer visitor season.
The decision mirrors that of the UK and Jersey governments to close their payroll support schemes.
The States of Guernsey has said the Visitor Accommodation Scheme and the Visitor Attraction Scheme will continue until the end of March 2022.
The Committee will be releasing a financial summary of the cost of business support.