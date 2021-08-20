Jersey Reds ready for pre-season friendlies

Jersey Reds men and women's teams both return to action tonight (August 20).

For the women's side it is the end of a long wait as they last played nearly 18 months ago on March 1 2020.

Tonight they host Northern Irish side Cooke RFC at The Stade Santander.

Recently we've been able to start tackling again but it's not the same as being in a real game. We are very excited to finally get back out on the pitch and play a game! Amy Lambert, Jersey Reds Women

Meanwhile the men's team are in France this evening to take on Vannes for their first pre-season friendly.

They have made a number of new signings - most of whom will get their first run out in Reds colours tonight.

I was really interested in joining straight away. Pre-season has been excellent, we've really jelled together as a squad. It's quite easy when you can go to the beach and chill with your mates so that's been really positive. James Mitchell, Jersey Reds new signing

Despite a number of fresh faces joining Reds, it has not been easy doing business during the close season.

Recruitment's been tough especially with everything that's been going on and not a lot of rugby being played. We are exploring a couple of different options transfer wise but we're also comfortable with where we're at. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby

The Jersey Reds game kicks off at 6.30pm (UK time) before they return to The Stade Santander International next Friday (August 27) for a friendly against Premiership outfit Leicester Tigers.