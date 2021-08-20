Jersey Reds ready for pre-season friendlies
Jersey Reds men and women's teams both return to action tonight (August 20).
For the women's side it is the end of a long wait as they last played nearly 18 months ago on March 1 2020.
Tonight they host Northern Irish side Cooke RFC at The Stade Santander.
Meanwhile the men's team are in France this evening to take on Vannes for their first pre-season friendly.
They have made a number of new signings - most of whom will get their first run out in Reds colours tonight.
Despite a number of fresh faces joining Reds, it has not been easy doing business during the close season.
The Jersey Reds game kicks off at 6.30pm (UK time) before they return to The Stade Santander International next Friday (August 27) for a friendly against Premiership outfit Leicester Tigers.