Pre-travel tests for Jersey to Guernsey passengers scrapped from Monday

The temporary rules which saw additional pre travel tests put in place for people travelling from Jersey to Guernsey will soon be scrapped.

Those travelling from Jersey to Guernsey will no longer need pre travel tests from Monday 23 August.

People arriving from Jersey will have the same travel requirements as other travellers from the Common Travel Area.

Those who have proof of vaccination will be seen as 'blue channel' travellers.

They will not need to self-isolate when they arrive but need to complete five lateral flow tests in the ten days after arrival.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) will no longer see travel through Southampton Airport, Portsmouth and Poole ports as exceptions to wider travel rules.