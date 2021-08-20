St Peter Port town church vandalised by youths

The town church in St Peter Port has been vandalised by youths.

Three boys aged around 13-15 years old used matches within the church to set fire to candles.

They then poured hot wax on hand stitched cushions.

Paper was also set alight and sticky liquid was poured on the floor so it needed professional cleaning.

The vandalism took place on 9 August between 5.40pm and 5.50pm.

Guernsey Police are urging the teenagers involved to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to contact PC Le Galloudec on 222 222 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.