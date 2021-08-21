Channel Islands come together to celebrate Pride

Multi-colour umbrellas for Channel islands pride celebrations.
Credit: ITV Channel TV

People across the Channel Islands will be celebrating Pride today (21 August) with several in-person and virtual events happening across the islands.

Despite physical celebrations being cancelled in Jersey, there will be a online concert streaming from between the islands to celebrate the occasion.

The concert will run from 3pm to 9pm with acts alternating performance from the St James Centre in Jersey and The Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre in Guernsey.

In Guernsey, they will mark the occasion with a Cloud of Colour event which will see paint bags launched into the air at Les Ozouets amongst other events like the unicorn races.

  • ITV Channel News' Jonathan Wills speaks to Ellie Jones of Liberate about Pride.

The full schedule can be found on the Channel Islands Pride website.

