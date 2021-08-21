Honours even as Jersey Reds draw with Vannes Rugby

Play video

Reaction from Jersey Reds Head Coach Harvey Biljon

Jersey Reds secured a thrilling 28 all draw away against French side Vannes at the Stade de la Rabine yesterday evening (20 August).

Harvey Biljon's men were playing the their first friendly game of the season and were trailing 21-7 at half time with a try scored on debut by newly signed winger Ryan Olowofela.

But a positive second half performance saw the Reds score three tries from Ciaran Parker, Bader Pretorius and a penalty try for illegal maul defence.

Tense final exchanges saw Vannes pressurize the Reds line and the Reds launching a late counter attack for the oppositions try line but it was all to no avail as the score remained 28 a piece.

The game gave the opportunity for 11 of the Reds new signings to make their debuts in a fine display away from home.

The season preparations continue as in the coming weeks as Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks visit the Stade Santander before the Championship season gets underway away to London Scottish.