International walking football matches to be held in Guernsey

Guernsey will hold several international walking football matches at Footes lane this Sunday (22 August).

The matches will run between 1:30pm and 5pm will see a variety of ages take part including a match between a men's and women's team.

Walking football is growing in popularity due to accessibility for people of all ages to play.

Players must not run with or without the ball and must have at least one foot on the ground at all times. However, you can walk as quickly as you want without breaking these rules.

The event will be raising money towards the charity Bowel Cancer Guernsey

We at Guernsey Walking Football invite everybody to come and watch Walking Football played at the highest level. This includes a match between a woman’s team and a man's team. What other team sport has the two genders playing each other at the top level on equal terms? There will also be a demonstration game at the end showing how our game can be played by all at whatever level at the same time. Andy Bisson, Chairman Guernsey Walking Football

The schedule is:

1:30pm Kick offs

Pitch one - Guernsey Over 50s vs England Over 50s

Pitch two - Guernsey Women vs England Women's Over 50s

2:45pm Kick offs

Pitch one - Guernsey Over 50s vs England Women's Over 40s

Pitch two - Guernsey Over 60s vs England Over 65s

4pm Kick offs

Pitch one - Guernsey Women vs England Women's Over 60s

Pitch two - 30 minuets Guernsey vs England Management (Exhibition Match)