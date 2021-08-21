International walking football matches to be held in Guernsey
Guernsey will hold several international walking football matches at Footes lane this Sunday (22 August).
The matches will run between 1:30pm and 5pm will see a variety of ages take part including a match between a men's and women's team.
Walking football is growing in popularity due to accessibility for people of all ages to play.
Players must not run with or without the ball and must have at least one foot on the ground at all times. However, you can walk as quickly as you want without breaking these rules.
The event will be raising money towards the charity Bowel Cancer Guernsey
The schedule is:
1:30pm Kick offs
Pitch one - Guernsey Over 50s vs England Over 50s
Pitch two - Guernsey Women vs England Women's Over 50s
2:45pm Kick offs
Pitch one - Guernsey Over 50s vs England Women's Over 40s
Pitch two - Guernsey Over 60s vs England Over 65s
4pm Kick offs
Pitch one - Guernsey Women vs England Women's Over 60s
Pitch two - 30 minuets Guernsey vs England Management (Exhibition Match)