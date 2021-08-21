Jersey Bulls have advanced to the next round of the FA cup after a comfortable 4-0 win away at the Trafalgar Ground against Newhaven FC.

This the second time the Bulls are appearing in the competition after thrashing Horsham YMCA 10-1 in the opening round.

After a tense start, the Bulls settled into the game and started to build pressure and on 20 minuets a loose shot by midfielder Luca Margaroli saw the Newhaven goalkeeper fumble it into the back of his own net.

As the first half progressed the Bulls built pressure and sustained attacks on the Newhaven goal which Sol Solomon almost capitalised on a with a fluid counter attack but it was intercepted by the Newhaven goalkeeper.

Nothing further was added before the break leaving the Bulls with a 1-0 half time lead.

Newhaven came out strongly at the turn of the half and earned a penalty on 48 minuets but it was superbly saved by the Jersey Bulls keeper Euan Van Der Vliet.

The game ebbed and flowed but just after the hour mark Bulls midfielder Sol Solomon came forward and chipped the keeper to consolidate a 2-0 lead.

After this the Bulls then took control of the game when the Newhaven goalkeeper gave away a penalty 67 minuets. It was converted by Luke Campbell to consolidate a three goal lead.

The result was in no doubt when Sol Solomon grabbed his second in a rather scrappy fashion but made it a 4-0 lead on 83 minuets.

It finished 4-0 to the Bulls meaning they advance to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.