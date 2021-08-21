Record number of entrants for Home Farm Equestrian Club's annual show

Home Farm Equestrian Club are holding their second annual show this weekend (21 and 22 August).

The show will see competitors take part in In-Hand showing on the Saturday and Ridden showings on the Sunday.

This year a record number of entries have been received for the event with over 140 people and 63 horses taking part.

Jersey born Dan Williams from Marwyn Equestrian Club will be flying over from the UK to judge the competition.

I am very honoured to have been invited back to Jersey to judge at the Home Farm Showing Show. I’m passionate about showing so to be invited to judge back where it all began for me is an honour. I know that there are some top quality horses on the island so I’m looking forward to seeing the horse and rider combinations that come forward this weekend. Dan Williams, Marwyn Equestrian Club

The club popularity has grown vastly since its creation with 236 members ranging from 3 years old to 68 years old and in preparation for this event the club have been running various demonstration for members to make them feel prepared and comfortable.

Over the past year we have grown in members and it’s fantastic to be able to hold our annual show. Over the past few months we have been working alongside members to give them the confidence and skills needed and we are excited for a fun weekend of showing. We also look forward to welcoming non members to our show Karen Barette, Chairman of Home Farm Equestrian

Results will be available via social media and on the club's website.