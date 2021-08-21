Record number of entrants for Home Farm Equestrian Club's annual show
Home Farm Equestrian Club are holding their second annual show this weekend (21 and 22 August).
The show will see competitors take part in In-Hand showing on the Saturday and Ridden showings on the Sunday.
This year a record number of entries have been received for the event with over 140 people and 63 horses taking part.
Jersey born Dan Williams from Marwyn Equestrian Club will be flying over from the UK to judge the competition.
The club popularity has grown vastly since its creation with 236 members ranging from 3 years old to 68 years old and in preparation for this event the club have been running various demonstration for members to make them feel prepared and comfortable.
Results will be available via social media and on the club's website.