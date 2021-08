An unusual entry appeared at the Jersey Classic Vehicle show at the Royal Jersey Showground to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.

The motorized Dalek, inspired by Dr Who, was handmade by club member Martyn Michel.

It has a moving eye and plunger which can be connected to a water supply to squirt water.

Mr Michel said he has already received a request from someone to build another model.

He also plans to build a tardis.