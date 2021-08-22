Jersey charity gets go ahead to build new activity centre in Le Braye

Play video

Max Wiltshire of Healing Waves explaining what difference this building would make to the charity

The Jersey charity Healing Waves have been given planning permission to build a new activities centre at Le Braye.

It will make a massive difference to us as a charity, it will take us to the next level. It will mean that we can provide a really wholesome service to our athletes and families that come and access our services. Max Wiltshire. Co-founder and Director or Healing Waves

The charity which current operates out of a couple of vans will now have a building where they can store their specialist equipment and allow their athletes to change in a warm, safe and dignified setting.

Building the centre will also mean that the charity can provide more sessions as they will not have to drive from the eastern side of the island to provide the session at St Ouen's Bay.

The work will begin in September and hopefully the new centre will open in the spring.