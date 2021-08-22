Memorial football tournament held for Jersey-man who died from Covid-19

Play video

Around eighty players and countless supporters of all ages from the Jersey's football community came together today (22nd August) for a tournament in James Keating's memory.

The father-of-two passed away last month, aged 47, after contracting Covid-19.

The popular goalkeeper had played for Trinity, Rozel Rovers and Jersey Scottish FC and was a lifelong Everton fan.

Before the tournament a minute's silence was held followed by a minute's applause during which dozens of blue heart-shaped balloons were released.

Around eighty players took part in the memorial tournament Credit: ITV Channel

James' 11-year-old son Vinny then kicked off the four game tournament, dubbed 'Safe Hands, Big Heart'.

Players were asked to donate £20 to raise money for James' family and a raffle was held after the tournament.

An auction of donated football memorabilia, including signed shirts from Cristiano Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard, has raised nearly £9,000.

Some of the prizes and items were donated by Islanders, while others were sourced by James' close friend, Lee Nobes, from Premier League players in Liverpool.