Alderney's Housing Association has assured islanders that no-one has jumped ahead of the queue for accommodation.

It follows what they have called an "ill-informed" petition opposing the temporary letting of Harbour House to an essential health worker.

Alderney Housing Association memorandum and articles specifically allow essential and key workers to be accommodated separately to those requiring social housing.

The petition which has been put in some shops in Alderney calls for the health worker to be evicted.

Harbour House was offered on a short-term basis while we discuss the future of the property with the States and the issues around what might happen in the harbour area in the future. Steve Williams, CEO, Alderney Housing Association

The States says the issue highlights Alderney's "shortage of suitable housing" for people relocating to the island and "emphasises the need for the development and implementation" of a new housing policy.

The organisation highlighted it was concerned for the wellbeing of tenants subject to attacks from fellow islanders, "especially where rumour and assumptions cause distress."