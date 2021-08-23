Channel Islands Pride to come back 'bigger and better' next year

Channel Islands Pride will come back 'bigger and better' next year, according to the organisers of the event.

The main event had to be cancelled this year following a rise in coronavirus cases in Jersey.

Instead, a smaller celebration took place at the Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts in Guernsey.

Organisers are now looking ahead to summer 2022 when it is hoped global travel restrictions will have ended.

Liberate CEO Ellie Jones says islanders should expect a 'big announcement about next year', which will mark 50 years since the first Pride march in London.