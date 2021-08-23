Government to address staff shortage in Guernsey's hospitality sector

A new marketing campaign will launch in January ahead of the 2022 tourist season. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The States of Guernsey says it will support local businesses to find more hospitality workers.

Brexit and Covid travel restrictions have created a staff shortage, with restaurants and other venues struggling to recruit.

A new marketing campaign will launch in January ahead of the 2022 tourist season, mainly targeted at UK-based workers.

The States says it will also help the industry explore new markets internationally to fill specialist hospitality jobs.