Government to address staff shortage in Guernsey's hospitality sector
The States of Guernsey says it will support local businesses to find more hospitality workers.
Brexit and Covid travel restrictions have created a staff shortage, with restaurants and other venues struggling to recruit.
A new marketing campaign will launch in January ahead of the 2022 tourist season, mainly targeted at UK-based workers.
The States says it will also help the industry explore new markets internationally to fill specialist hospitality jobs.