Painting which inspired Guernsey film poster goes on display

People in Guernsey are now able to go and see the original painting which inspired the poster for the World War Two movie 'Occupied'.

The film tells the story of the bombing of St Peter Port Harbour on 28 June 1940 in which a German plane mistook trucks of tomatoes for military equipment.

34 people died and a further 33 were injured.

The bombing took place two days before the occupation of the island by Hitler's forces, which lasted until 9 May 1945.

The promotional poster for the film was designed by artist James Colmer ahead of its release in cinemas on April 20.

James attended school in Guernsey before moving to Falmouth where he studied illustration, before moving back to the island where he now works as a graphic designer, illustrator and artist.

When I was asked to do the poster by the director Alex Bates of White Rock Productions I decided it was too juicy a job to turn down. I’ve been a scribbler ever since I could pick up a pencil so I was always destined to be an artist somehow. James Colmer, artist

White Rock Productions filmed the entire movie in Guernsey using local actors and crew following a crowdfunding campaign.

Director Alex Bates scripted some of the scenes in Guernsey French to "preserve the local language" and remind viewers of this "important part of the island's history".

The painting will be on display at Candie Museum until September 5.

As well as the painting display, visitors to the museum can enjoy seeing a replica Viking ship installed as part of the touring exhibition 'Heroes of the Viking World', which is on until the end of the year.