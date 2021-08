People in Jersey are being invited to have a say on a new plan for developing arts and culture on the island.

The Government has published a draft plan for integrating the arts and culture sector more effectively with education, health and wellbeing, the environment and the economy.

The new arts strategy provides a roadmap for development of the arts sector over the coming years and is an opportunity to reaffirm the role and value of art to the life of our community. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Assistant Minister with responsibility for Arts, Culture and Heritage

The Government of Jersey plans to invest 1% of Government expenditure into arts, culture and heritage from 2022.

This is an important step forward for our arts and cultural sector and is enormously important to the Island’s future because, among other things, successful delivery of the strategy will help young islanders build their careers around the arts, cultural and creative industries. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Assistant Minister with responsibility for Arts, Culture and Heritage

The six week public consultation starts on Friday (27 August).