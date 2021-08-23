Guernsey Dairy says it is expecting there to be a shortage of its lactose free milk in the island, due to supply issues in the UK.

The company which usually produces between 2,500 and 3,000 litres every week, has apologised to its customers.

To produce the milk the dairy needs an enzyme called lactase to break down the lactose in the milk. However, due to a problem with the Dairy’s UK supplier, the delivery of this enzyme has been delayed.

Although the enzyme had been ordered in good time, due to circumstances beyond our control it has been delayed. However, we are keeping our fingers crossed that our order will arrive soon and production will be resumed in time for the bank holiday weekend. Spokesperson, Guernsey Dairy

Guernsey Dairy's lactose free milk first hit the shelves in May.