Tracking device washes up on Guernsey beach as part of climate change campaign

A plastic water bottle, fitted with a tracking device, has washed up in Guernsey after being released by scientists working with climate change activists in Cornwall.

Seven devices, each named after a G7 country, were launched off the Cornish coast on June 8 as part of an experiment to help experts understand how plastic moves across the ocean.

We made bottles that flow and move like normal bottles. We balanced them in the right way, we didn't change anything, the same kind of weight, the same size, so you can get a true representation of how wind and tides affect the flow. You can put a big ocean buoy on the surface and it's going to move in a different way to a small bottle. Alasdair Davies, One Less Tracking Project

The bottle was discovered at Les Amarreurs on August 17 by St Peter Port resident Richard Lord who has been researching how marine litter reaches the shores of Guernsey.

Much of the rubbish comes from the river systems, but Guernsey is in a unique position and we get unique litter, particularly because of the shipping lane. Most comes from France or England or other European countries. We get a lot of litter from Spain, whether that's from Spain itself or Spanish boats, it's hard to tell, but that's something we're trying to work out. Richard Lord, Conservationist

Alasdair Davies helped to design the bottles based on technology previously used to tag and track sea turtles.

What we do is conserve power put it in a sleep mode, it spends most of its time asleep, it wakes up it waits for a satellite to pass over sends its message and goes back to a quiet mode. It wakes up every three hours so we hope to get about five or six passes every day from the satellites. Alasdair Davies

The tracking devices inside the bottles have a lifespan of up to two years and will be retrieved when they are nearing the end of their battery life.

Eight million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean every year and some activists believe world leaders are not taking enough action to tackle the problem.