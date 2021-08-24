Additional £737K needed for Connaught Care Home extension in Alderney

Politicians in Alderney are being asked to approve an extra £737,000 to complete the extension of Connaught Care Home.

The island's Policy and Finance Committee is asking for more funds to finish the final phase of the project, which will see extra accommodation and supporting rooms added to the building.

The works were originally budgeted at £1,290,000, which was approved at a meeting in March 2020 and then by Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee.

However, this was based on a 'best estimate' at the time and the committee says the impacts of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have both affected costs, taking the budget to £2,027,000.

The States Assembly will consider the request at its next meeting on Friday 27 August.