Play video

For Cameron Chalmers competing in The Olympic Games was a lifelong dream realised.

The Guernsey athlete ran three times for Team GB in Tokyo as he raced in both the men's and mixed 400m relay.

Chatting to ITV Channel about his memories of The Games, unsurprisingly it was one of his best experiences to date.

To experience an Olympic Games, running in an Olympic final and anchoring Great Britain - it's something you dream of growing up through all the tough training sessions you do in the winter. It was a great experience for me and memories that will last a life time Cameron Chalmers, Olympian

Whilst 2021 was a huge year for Chalmers, 2022 could arguably be even bigger.

The World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games are all scheduled for next year with the Guernsey athlete likely to race in all three events.

His focus is primarily on that but he has allowed his mind to wander towards another Olympic appearance at Paris in 2024.