Journalist Gary Burgess will draw one of the winning numbers at the Million Pound Lottery draw.

He has been voted as the winner of the Jersey Hospice Hero competition, which asked islanders to nominate inspirational people.

In the past, Gary has hosted ITV Channel's coverage of the draw.

To be on the other side of the fence getting to draw one of those winning numbers will be such a treat. Thank you to all those who both nominated people for this opportunity and all those who then voted, and to my fellow nominees who were all utterly deserving. Gary Burgess

Credit: ITV Channel TV

It has been wonderful hearing about so many truly inspiring people in our community, every nominee really is a Hospice Hero and we want to thank them for all they have done during the pandemic. The live draw is now almost here and we are delighted to welcome and celebrate Gary as a Hospice Hero, where he will be part of changing someone’s life forever. Scott Douglas, Events and Lotteries Officer at Hospice

The live draw will take place at 6pm on Friday 3 September on ITV Channel TV.